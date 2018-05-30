1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Even LISA of BLACKPINK Did This! What's This Dance Trending Among Korean Idols?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Cute dance moves of BLACKPINK's Lisa is captivating the eyes of many fans.

Lisa slayed this dance!

On social media recently, several videos of BLACKPINK performing at Hanyang University's festival on May 24, were uploaded. In these videos, Lisa was spotted doing the so-called 'hammer dance' or the 'shoot dance'.

She showed this dance as a fan service, when her group's song, As If It's Your Last was being performed.

Hammer dance, or the shoot dance, is a dance move trending all around the world, and in which people hop on one foot, shaking their fist as if they're striking with a hammer.

In the video, Lisa presented this dance adorably, looking full of joy and excitement.

This dance is also being applied to highlight choreography of many K-pop idol groups.

WINNER's Everyday

PENTAGON's Shine


MONSTA X's Jealousy  


SEVENTEEN's Just do it

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT