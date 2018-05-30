Even LISA of BLACKPINK Did This! What's This Dance Trending Among Korean Idols?

Cute dance moves of BLACKPINK's Lisa is captivating the eyes of many fans.

Lisa slayed this dance!

On social media recently, several videos of BLACKPINK performing at Hanyang University's festival on May 24, were uploaded. In these videos, Lisa was spotted doing the so-called 'hammer dance' or the 'shoot dance'.

She showed this dance as a fan service, when her group's song, As If It's Your Last was being performed.

Hammer dance, or the shoot dance, is a dance move trending all around the world, and in which people hop on one foot, shaking their fist as if they're striking with a hammer.

In the video, Lisa presented this dance adorably, looking full of joy and excitement.

This dance is also being applied to highlight choreography of many K-pop idol groups.

WINNER's Everyday

PENTAGON's Shine



MONSTA X's Jealousy



SEVENTEEN's Just do it

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com