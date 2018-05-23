1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK LISA Became a Cat Butler

중앙일보

입력

Photo from V live Screenshot

Lisa of BLACKPINK started to raise a cute kitten. On a recent live broadcast aired through BLACKPINK's V LIVE CH+, Lisa showed her new family, a kitten named Leo.

This cute creature's name is Leo!!

Leo, who looks so adorable with big round eyes, soft grey, and white fur, is a Scottish Fold cat.

Photo from V live Screenshot

In the broadcast, Lisa cuddled Leo in her arms, as she kissed, played, made eye contact with him.

Lisa certainly looked like she's in love with her new baby.

Jisoo&#39;s puppy Dalgom, Jennie&#39;s puppy Kuma

Other BLACKPINK members are raising puppies. Jisoo's puppy Dalgom and Jennie's puppies Kai and Kuma had also been shown through many pictures BLACKPINK members uploaded.

Jennie and her dog Kai, photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

