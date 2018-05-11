What's LISA's Complex That Fans Can't Understand?

What is the complex BLACKPINK's youngest Lisa says she has?

Why Lisa, why?? That really is your cute part!

Lisa was once asked about this in an interview with a Japanese magazine, SCawaii. Lisa answered, "My cheeks! I hear people saying 'that's the cute part!' but I don't like them." She also said that when she's doing makeup, she pays attention to her cheeks. "I do shading to not look like a little child," she added.

Fans are showing responses that they cannot understand Lisa's complex. In their point of view, Lisa's attractive point is her cute cheeks that make people want to poke for once. On the stage, Lisa is charismatic, but whey she smiles, her chubby cheeks set an adorable mood.

Then, which body part is Lisa most confident in? It's her legs. Lisa is 167 centimeters tall and shows off a perfect proportion. Lisa said, "I am most confident in my legs" and added on her fashion know-hows saying " I take care of my styles so that my legs would look prettier. I usually wear shorts, but when I wear long pants, I choose tight skinny pants."

