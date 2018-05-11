1 읽는 중

What's LISA's Complex That Fans Can't Understand?

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

What is the complex BLACKPINK's youngest Lisa says she has?

Why Lisa, why?? That really is your cute part!

Lisa was once asked about this in an interview with a Japanese magazine, SCawaii. Lisa answered, "My cheeks! I hear people saying 'that's the cute part!' but I don't like them." She also said that when she's doing makeup, she pays attention to her cheeks. "I do shading to not look like a little child," she added.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Fans are showing responses that they cannot understand Lisa's complex. In their point of view, Lisa's attractive point is her cute cheeks that make people want to poke for once. On the stage, Lisa is charismatic, but whey she smiles, her chubby cheeks set an adorable mood.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Then, which body part is Lisa most confident in? It's her legs. Lisa is 167 centimeters tall and shows off a perfect proportion. Lisa said, "I am most confident in my legs" and added on her fashion know-hows saying " I take care of my styles so that my legs would look prettier. I usually wear shorts, but when I wear long pants, I choose tight skinny pants."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

