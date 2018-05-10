'BLACKPINK Frienship♥' If Lisa & Jisoo's Eyes Meet, They Do 'This'

BLACKPINK members are all very close to each other, as they had shared rooms throughout the long training period. Among them, the oldest Jisoo and the youngest Lisa's friendship is warming up the hearts of many BLINKs.

Pretty girl next to pretty girl♥ My eyes are blessed

In particular, they have their own unique action for moments their eyes meet. They play around friendly, looking at each other and wrinkling their noses.

They are sometimes like friends and sometimes like real sisters because there are only two years of age difference between them. The sight of these two joking around can be easily spotted on air too. They get along so well that when they are together, they make a lot of noise, even playing to the level of wrestling at home.

The affection they have for each other can be felt in many interviews.



LISA



“Jisoo unnie is just so funny! When I'm with her, I can always stay happy and laugh endlessly."

“When Jisoo unnie and I are together, we have such a similar humor code, that the atmosphere always gets brightened up.”

“Jisoo unnie is BLACKPINK's mood-maker. She's not the type who does aegyos(laughs) but she always comes forward to make people laugh. But at the same time, she's a reliable person who leads us like the eldest.” -SCawaii. 2017

“Jisoo unnie has a leadership of the eldest. She says 'Let's do it like this, like that', blowing up the energy to each one of us.” -Marie-Claire. 2018



JISOO



“Lisa is charismatic on stage but under the stage, she's not even like a little sister but a little brother. She's full of playfulness and also has a cute aspect like a child." -Thestar. 2016

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com