Reason Why Fans Are Blaming YANG HYUNSUK Who Announced BLACKPINK's Comeback

Yang Hyunsuk, the head of YG Entertainment, personally notified BLACKPINK's comeback, but responses from fans are cold. BLACKPINK debuted in August of 2016, but they have released only three singles without any full-length album yet.

Give us the exact comeback date Mr.Yang!

Their most recent album was As If It's Your Last released last year's June. They have been inactive for almost a year in terms of album career.

Yang Hyunsuk wrote on his Instagram on March 21, "Recording is finally done" and said after iKON and WINNER, BLACKPINK will be 'YG's third batter'. He added a hashtag that says 'Rush into Comeback Countdown'.

After a month later, on April 25, Yang Hyunsuk wrote again on Instagram, 'Comeback Countdown' with a hastag '#BLACKPINK_Will_Take_Over_Until_The_End_of_This_Year'.

His words changed from 'Rush into Comeback Countdown' to 'Comeback Countdown'. At this, fans are writing comments such as "When is BLACKPINK really coming back?" One fan expressed disappointment saying "still no news of blackpink's comeback or your death. so disappointed".

According to fan sites, a festival at a university in Seoul is BLACKPINK's one and only schedule for May. So many Blinks are eagerly waiting for BLACKPINK's comeback.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

