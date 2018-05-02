1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Reason Why Fans Are Blaming YANG HYUNSUK Who Announced BLACKPINK's Comeback

중앙일보

입력

Photo from ELLE

Photo from ELLE

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Yang Hyunsuk, the head of YG Entertainment, personally notified BLACKPINK's comeback, but responses from fans are cold. BLACKPINK debuted in August of 2016, but they have released only three singles without any full-length album yet.

Give us the exact comeback date Mr.Yang!

Their most recent album was As If It's Your Last released last year's June. They have been inactive for almost a year in terms of album career.

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

Yang Hyunsuk wrote on his Instagram on March 21, "Recording is finally done" and said after iKON and WINNER, BLACKPINK will be 'YG's third batter'. He added a hashtag that says 'Rush into Comeback Countdown'.

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

Photo from Instagram @fromyg

After a month later, on April 25, Yang Hyunsuk wrote again on Instagram, 'Comeback Countdown' with a hastag '#BLACKPINK_Will_Take_Over_Until_The_End_of_This_Year'.

관련기사

Head of YG Entertainment Yang Hyunsuk. Photo from YG Ent.

Head of YG Entertainment Yang Hyunsuk. Photo from YG Ent.

His words changed from 'Rush into Comeback Countdown' to 'Comeback Countdown'. At this, fans are writing comments such as "When is BLACKPINK really coming back?" One fan expressed disappointment saying "still no news of blackpink's comeback or your death. so disappointed".

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

According to fan sites, a festival at a university in Seoul is BLACKPINK's one and only schedule for May. So many Blinks are eagerly waiting for BLACKPINK's comeback.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT