Tickets Sold Out, Ads Flooding … Unwavering 'Monstrous Rookie' WANNA ONE

중앙일보

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Nevertheless, Wanna One is Wanna One.

Steadfast popularity even after controversies

Just like the title 'monstrous rookie', attention towards Wanna One is heating up again after a slow down of popularity caused by numerous controversies. The group was caught up in Yuk Jidam’s one-sided disclosure targeting Kang Daniel and also in a controversy regarding an unexpected broadcast of unrefined conversation. Yet, it looks like that they have overcome the controversies and are back on the updraft.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

BOOMERANG, the title song from their second mini album 0+1=1(I PROMISE YOU) have won No.1 ten times on music shows. On streaming charts, although not as high as previous albums, their song still remained on the upper rank and the album sales recorded 829,275 copies, topping the album sales list for March on Gaon charts.

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

As for their world tour concert Wanna One World Tour ONE : THE WORLD, 60,000 tickets for Seoul's show was sold out in just ten minutes after pre-booking became available.

Their world tour also proved their global popularity. Starting from Seoul, concerts will be held in 13 cities including San Jose, Dallas, Chicago, Jakarta, and Manila. Fans in the cities concerts will take place are already showing explosive responses; they have a strong will to go see Wanna One's one and only world tour concert.

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Responses from the advertising industry have also shifted. When Wanna One was a hot potato, many were backing off from appointing Wanna One as a model. But as the issues died down, inquiries looking for Wanna One are flooding again.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

"We are preparing hard to show stages that would feel like special gifts to fans around the world," said Wanna One's agency adding that "the concert in Seoul held on June 1 will show a special collaboration with the reality program Wanna One Go: X-CON. We will try hard to show the fans good music and performance."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

