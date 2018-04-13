SUZY to Hold Fan Events in TAIPEI·HONG KONG·BANGKOK

Suzy is traveling around Asia to meet her fans.

Suzy fans: This is for you.

The first-ever international fan event dubbed ‘2018 SUZY Asia Fan-meeting Tour ’WITH‘ will kick off in Taipei on May 12, Hong Kong on May 26, Bangkok on June 24, ending in Seoul on July 7.

JYP Entertainment announced the news on the entertainment firm's social media accounts on April 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

The singer-turned-actress is holding her official fan event to interact with her many fans outside Korea. It has been reported that Suzy will hold a mini-concert in each of the cities that she's visiting, where she will showcase a selection of songs from her first solo mini album ‘Yes? No?’ released in January 2017 and the second mini album ‘Faces of Love’ released in January this year. The 23-year-old star will also perform a song or two that is popular in each country to entertain the local fans.

She will also discuss her projects as an actress and have an open conversation with the fans present at the venue.

Suzy's second mini album ‘Faces of Love’ released on January 29 succeeded in winning the No. 1 spot on major music charts of South Korea.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

