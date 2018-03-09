OFFICIAL: EXO-CBX Is Coming Back This April

EXO's sub-group CBX, composed of Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, is coming back with another album this coming April.

Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin are ready to steal your hearts!

The band's label SM Entertainment issued an official announcement on March 8 that read "CBX is preparing for April's come back. Hope you are looking forward to it."

Formed in October 2016, CBX released their first mini album "Hey Mama!" which offered the three vocalists of EXO an opportunity to show off their strength as vocalists.

Fans are counting down the days to the second album after a year and a half of hiatus.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

