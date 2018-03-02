[J-HOPE's Mixtape] "Hope World" Will Be "J-Hope's Name Card" in His Music Career

J-Hope of BTS interacted with fans prior to the release of his first mixtape on the live-streaming platform V LIVE. After his mixtape "Hope World" was released, encouragement from fans kept pouring in.

He couldn't hold back his excitement!

On March 1, J-Hope communicated and celebrated the news with his fans on V LIVE. This particular live-stream was titled "J-Hope Mixtape Behind" and lasted for about an hour.

"This mixtape has been my dream and I wanted to share my story through this music. With that goal in my mind, I worked on it for a long time. This music is for you guys," he said, adding that "I feel exhausted having worked on this." He couldn't hold back his excitement the whole time.

Introducing the title track "Hope World," J-Hope commented that this particular song will be like his "name card" in his music life. "I wanted to show you who J-Hope really is through this music," he explained. "I love all seven tracks in the album, but this one is my favorite. I don't get tired of it," he emphasized.

The lyrics to the song was inspired by Jules Verne's novel "Leagues under the Sea," which he used to love as a kid.

J-Hope's V LIVE broadcast on this day received over 2.5M likes. ARMY's have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Fans have commented that the songs are "too good to be released for free."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com