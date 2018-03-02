1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

[J-HOPE's Mixtape] "Hope World" Will Be "J-Hope's Name Card" in His Music Career

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Naver V LIVE

Photo from Naver V LIVE

J-Hope of BTS interacted with fans prior to the release of his first mixtape on the live-streaming platform V LIVE. After his mixtape "Hope World" was released, encouragement from fans kept pouring in.

He couldn't hold back his excitement!

On March 1, J-Hope communicated and celebrated the news with his fans on V LIVE. This particular live-stream was titled "J-Hope Mixtape Behind" and lasted for about an hour.

Photo from Naver V LIVE

Photo from Naver V LIVE

"This mixtape has been my dream and I wanted to share my story through this music. With that goal in my mind, I worked on it for a long time. This music is for you guys," he said, adding that "I feel exhausted having worked on this." He couldn't hold back his excitement the whole time.

Photo from Naver V LIVE

Photo from Naver V LIVE

Introducing the title track "Hope World," J-Hope commented that this particular song will be like his "name card" in his music life. "I wanted to show you who J-Hope really is through this music," he explained. "I love all seven tracks in the album, but this one is my favorite. I don't get tired of it," he emphasized.

The lyrics to the song was inspired by Jules Verne's novel "Leagues under the Sea," which he used to love as a kid.

Photo from HOPE WORLD MV

Photo from HOPE WORLD MV

J-Hope's V LIVE broadcast on this day received over 2.5M likes. ARMY's have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Fans have commented that the songs are "too good to be released for free."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT