Suzy posed for the January issue of the fashion magazine "Instyle." In the photoshoot shot in Adelaide, Australia, Suzy has departed from her typical "girl-next-door" aura and transformed into a seductive femme fatale.

The lip shade she wore is dubbed "Suzy Rose."

As French luxury cosmetics brand Lancôme's new muse, Suzy is wearing a shade of lipstick nicknamed "Suzy Coral" or "Suzy Rose."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com