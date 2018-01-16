1 읽는 중

Rare 7 Photos (And More!) of Adorable Baby BTS

중앙일보

입력

You've all seen the BTS members as masculine hunks, but ever wonder what BTS as babies looked like? Have they always been the perfect Prince Charmings as they are? Let's take a look-see at baby BTS.

I know they're all adorable beyond imagination but which baby BTS looks cutest here?

Photo from YouTube

Photo from YouTube

RM's photo(left) seems to be from his schoolboy years. His unique charms - his cute dimple and smile - seem to have been there ever since.

Photo from YouTube

Photo from YouTube

Befitting his nickname 'Worldwide Handsome,' Jin(left) has always been the 'Worldwide Handsome.' You can catch glimpses of his sweet facial features even as a student.

Photo from YouTube

Photo from YouTube

Suga(left), whose dainty little eyes are his strong features, seems like he was never not cute for even a second. He flaunts his 'beagle-like' mischievous charms as a little boy too.

Photo from YouTube

Photo from YouTube

J-Hope as a schoolboy(left), doesn't seem so bad boy back then. He rather seems like a model student and the sweetheart of every mother in the world.

Photo from YouTube

Photo from YouTube

Jimin as a little boy(left) still has the sweet, well-rounded puppy looks of today.

Photo from YouTube

Photo from YouTube

V, TC Candler's pick for 'Most Beautiful Face of 2017,' has always had a perfect face. V will be V, in the past, the present and probably the future as well.

Photo from YouTube

Photo from YouTube

Baby Jungkook(left) has big doe eyes too. He seems to have always been cute.

The BTS boys don't have seemed to change a bit from their childhood. Back then and now, they still remain the handsome, dreamy BTS as you know them to be.

※Click here for more photos of the adorable baby BTS※ 

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

