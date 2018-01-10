You Can Now Watch EXO's KAI Take a Shower on TV

Kai of EXO is playing the male lead in the Japanese soap opera Spring Has Come.

Kai couldn't help blushing in front of everyone.

He played the Korean photographer, a role that made his heart "go pit-a-pat" according to his interview with Nikkan Sports.

When Hayato Kawai, the producer of the TV series, mentioned Kai's shower scene at the press conference, Kai covered his face, blushing.

"I was so happy when I got the role and I can't believe I'm going to play the lead in the series," said Kai, adding that he will "do his best for fans."

This isn't his first time acting, however. He also appeared in the KBS TV series Andante whose final episode aired on January 7.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

