사회

VOTE: Who Wore It Best? TWICE All Suit Up

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Last October, TWICE held their first-ever official meeting with fans at Kyung Hee University, Seoul.

Look at them so sleek and dashing!

The event, which was officially titled "Once Begins," was a successful affair with tickets all sold out.

This mega-popular girl group's fan event was made extra special with all nine of the girls dressed in sleek dress shirts and ties. As fans are used to seeing them in girlier and more feminine outfits, the change seemed certainly refreshing.

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Sana of TWICE

Sana of TWICE

Momo of TWICE

Momo of TWICE

Mina of TWICE

Mina of TWICE

Tzuyu of TWICE

Tzuyu of TWICE

Jihyo of TWICE

Jihyo of TWICE

Nayeon of TWICE

Nayeon of TWICE

Chaeyoung of TWICE

Chaeyoung of TWICE

Dahyun of TWICE

Dahyun of TWICE

Jeongyeon of TWICE

Jeongyeon of TWICE

The all-girl group was formed through an audition show SIXTEEN back in 2015 and made their debut in October of the same year with the single "Like Ooh-Ahh" which became an instant hit. Every single released by the group ever since their debut has topped major music charts, with several of them hitting over a hundred million views on YouTube.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

