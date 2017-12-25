1 읽는 중

Tune-in Alert: Watch BTS' Solo Concert from Home on December 29

중앙일보

입력

BTS Official Facebook

BTS is set to reenact performance from their high-grossing concert tour of the year at the KBS Song Festival 2017.

BTS will reenact performance from their recent concert tour.

Only this year's highest-charting artists are invited to perform at this year's Song Festival, some of whom include BTS, EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, Wanna One, Seventeen, and Mamamoo.

A representative at KBS explained this year's Song Festival is different in that "it will be like 2017's top artists each holding a mini solo concert," adding that the festival aims to stage performances that would make the viewers feel as though they are "watching the concert live from home."

BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE 3: THE WINGS TOUR ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS' global concert tour titled BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE 3: THE WINGS TOUR started this February in Seoul. The band toured nineteen different cities around the world holding over forty concerts in total.

KBS Song Festival 2017 will be held on December 29 starting at 8:30 p.m. KST, which will air live on KBS 2TV.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

