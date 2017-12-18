1 읽는 중

Heartbreaking Story Behind WANNAONE LEE DAE-HWI's Emotional Baggage Against His Father

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Mnet&#39;s &#39;WannaOne Go&#39;

WannaOne member Lee Dae-hwi visited his father's grave in Japan.

You need the whole story to understand why Lee Dae-hwi once hated his dad.

The sixth episode of Mnet's 'WannaOne Go,' aired on December 15, featured Lee Dae-hwi, Hwang Min-hyun, and Ha Sung-woon visiting Osaka, Japan.

Lee Dae-hwi had spent his childhood in Osaka, and he visited his father's grave, whom he had promised to revisit as a celebrity.

Photo from Instagram @wannaone.official

His father is said to have passed away from an illness while Lee Dae-hwi was only a little boy. Lee Dae-hwi laid side by side a bouquet of flowers and the newest WannaOne album. Lee Dae-hwi teared up, longing for his father who couldn't wait for him to make his debut.

Lee Dae-hwi said, "I don't know if you're listening, but I miss you so much." He added "I hated you. As a child, I was made fun of for not having a father." He also stated, "If you were alive, you'd watch me sing and dance, and I'm sorry that's not possible."

 By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

