SISTAR's SOYOU Has Naked Alone Time at Home … And Here's Why

Soyou of SISTAR told Cosmopolitan the secret to her perfect figure.

"I always check myself in the mirror without any clothes on," Soyou said.

"I've always loved to exercise ever since I was little," she said. "Even when 'thin' was in, I preferred a curvier body type, which is why I never stopped working out."

The twenty-five-year-old star also said that she never weighs herself. "I don't weigh myself because I know the numbers on the scale don't mean anything," she explained.

"It doesn't matter whether you weigh 50 ㎏ or 55 ㎏. What is important is that your body is fit."

"I barely wear anything when I'm at home. I always check myself in the mirror, which is why I don't need a scale," she added.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

