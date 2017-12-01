1 읽는 중

The Legendary Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao to Grace 'Infinite Challenge'

Manny Pacquiao (left) and the cast of &#39;Infinite Challenge&#39; (right)

Manny Pacquiao is a man who needs no introduction in the world.

'The Pacman' will take the game to the next level for 'Infinite Challenge.'

The Filipino boxing champion is scheduled to appear on the popular South Korean reality game show Infinite Challenge.

A representative at Infinite Challenge told that "there are talks of Mr. Pacquiao being on the shoot next week. He will make a guest appearance during his stay in South Korea in December, but nothing has been settled yet regarding how the episode will turn out."

Infinite Challenge has hosted world-famous superstars over the years including the French footballer Thierry Henry and the brothers of the NBA Stephen Curry and Seth Curry.

Pacquiao is the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world and also the first ever to win world titles at four different weights.

The world champion won a seat in the Philippine Senate in this April's election. It is also speculated that he would run for the presidency five years later as the successor of the current president Rodrigo Duterte. President Duterte has also publicly endorsed the boxer a number of times.

'The Pacman' spent last Christmas with his family in South Korea. During his visit, he auctioned off his personal belongings and donated all the profit to charity.

Would the Infinite Challenge crew be able to find any challenge that 'The Pacman' could not take on? Only time will tell.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

