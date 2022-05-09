[THINK ENGLISH] 손흥민, 프리미어리그 최고의 양발잡이 선수로 거듭나다

토트넘 손흥민이 1일 런던 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움에서 레스터 시티를 상대로 자신의 두번째 골을 터트린 뒤 동료들과 기뻐하고 있다. [AFP/연합]

With the two goals and one assist against Leicester City on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has proven that he is the most two-footed goalscorer in Premier League history.

Son Heung-min is best two-footed scorer in Premier League, shows two is better than one

손흥민, 프리미어리그 최고의 양발잡이 선수로 거듭나다

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Thursday, May 5, 2021

With the two goals and one assist against Leicester City on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has proven that he is the most two-footed goalscorer in Premier League history.

assist: 도움

two-footed: 양발을 사용하는

손흥민은 1일 레스터 시티를 상대로 2 득점 1 도움을 기록하면서 자신이 프리미어 리그 역사상 최고의 양발잡이 공격수라는 것을 증명해 보였다.

Son pulled off a tour de force to lead Tottenham to a 3-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday. The Son and Harry Kane duo were behind all three of the goals, Kane scoring the first goal with Son’s assist then Son scoring the next two.

tour de force: 절묘한 솜씨, 역작

손흥민은 엄청난 축구 실력을 뽐내며 레스터 시티를 상대로 토트넘의 3-1 승리를 이끌었다. 세 골 모두 뒤에는 손흥민과 케인 듀오가 있었다. 첫 골은 손흥민의 어시스트로 케인이 넣었고, 나머지 두 골을 손흥민이 기록했다.

Goal No. 1 for Son came in the 60th minute when a well-timed tackle from Cristian Romero landed at the feet of Kulusevski, who ran the ball into the box and passed to Son.

손흥민의 1호골은 후반 15분 크리스티안 로메로의 태클이 쿨루셉스키에게로 연결된 이후 손흥민에게 패스로 이어지면서 터졌다.

But while his first goal showed some beautiful control, the second was a work of art. Kulusevski again was the one to set it up, passing to Son from the right wing to put him in space just outside the far-right corner of the box.

손흥민의 첫 골이 엄청난 컨트롤을 보여주었다면 두번째 골은 예술작품 같았다. 두번째 골도 쿨루셉스키가 기회를 마련했는데, 오른쪽 윙에서 손흥민에서 패스해 손흥민이 박스 밖 우측에서 슛팅을 때렸다.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Son was taken off the field. Tottenham coach Antonio Conte was seen embracing the double scorer and asking him something.

손흥민은 8분을 남기고 교체되었다. 토트넘 감독 안토니오 콘테는 두 골이나 넣은 손흥민을 안아주며 무언가를 묻는 듯했다.

Later, Conte revealed in a post-match interview that he had asked Son, “Which is your favorite foot — right or left?”

경기가 끝난 이후 콘테는 손흥민에게 ‘왼발이 주발인지, 오른발이 주발인지’를 물었다며 인터뷰에서 밝혔다.

Though Son is known to be right-footed, the two left-footed goals prove that Son is just as capable of scoring with his left.

capable: ~을 할 수 있는

손흥민은 오른발잡이라고 알려져 있지만, 레스터 시티 상대로 왼발로 넣은 두 골은 손흥민이 사실상 양발잡이라는 것을 보여준다.

Including the two goals on Sunday, Son has scored a total of 89 goals in the Premier League. Of the 89 goals, 85 were scored with his feet and 37 of those were with his left, meaning that 44 percent of his goals were scored with his left foot.

손흥민은 두 골을 추가하면서 프리미어리그에서 통산 89골을 기록하고 있다. 89개의 골 중 85개가 발로 넣은 골이고 그 중 37개는 왼발로 넣었다. 즉, 손흥민이 발로 넣은 골 중 44퍼센트는 왼발로 넣은 골이라는 것이다.

In terms of proportion, Son has the highest proportion of goals scored with his weaker foot of all players in the Premier League.

proportion: 비율

비율을 보았을 때, 손흥민은 프리미어 리그에서 약발로 넣은 골의 비율이 가장 높은 선수이다.

This season alone, however, that proportion is higher. Son has scored 19 goals this season, 11 of which were scored with his left foot.

이번 시즌만 본다면 그 비율은 더욱 높다. 손흥민은 이번 시즌 19골을 기록하고 있는데 그 중 11개가 왼발로 넣은 골이다.

“If I’m honest, I practiced so many shots especially in this position,” said Son about his second goal scored with his left foot after the match on Sunday.

“솔직히 말씀드리면 그 위치에서 슛팅 연습을 정말 많이 했어요,” 경기 이후 손흥민이 인터뷰에서 말했다.

“Because when I was a kid I knew I am going to play winger, so even left foot, right foot, I tried so many shots from there. So, especially when I score in this position, I am more than happy because hard work pays off it feels like because I tried so many shots from there. So this is my favorite position.”

winger: 윙에서 뛰는 선수

pay off: 보상을 받다, 성과를 거두다

“어릴때 윙어로 뛸 거를 알고 있었고, 왼발 오른발 가리지 않고 그 위치에서 슛팅을 정말 많이 연습했어요. 그래서인지 이 위치에서 골이 들어가면 연습한 게 보람이 있는 거 같아서 더욱 기분이 좋은 것 같아요. 제가 제일 좋아하는 위치예요.”