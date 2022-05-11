[THINK ENGLISH] 90년대생 스타트업 CEO들이 꼽은 성공의 비결

신선식품 커머스 스타트업 ‘정육각’의 직원들이 회의하는 모습. [정육각]

A startup's core value and corporate culture serve as a cornerstone of its future growth, say young entrepreneurs, allowing employees a greater degree of freedom while encouraging horizontal communication.

Startups say small talk and some secrets lead to success

90년대생 스타트업 CEO들이 꼽은 성공의 비결

core value: 핵심가치

corporate culture: 기업문화

cornerstone: 주춧돌, 초석

entrepreneur: 기업가

horizontal: 수평적인

젊은 기업가들은 수평적인 소통과 높은 자율성을 허용하는 핵심가치와 기업문화가 스타트업의 성장 전략이라고 말한다.

Woowa Brothers, which runs food delivery app Baedal Minjok, came up with its own code of conduct with 11 articles such as "9:01 is not the same as 9:00," and "small talk makes us stronger." As shown in the articles, the corporate identity of one of Korea's most successful tech startups is based on both autonomy and discipline — just like in Silicon Valley.

code of conduct: 행동강령

article: 조항, 기사

small talk: 잡담

autonomy: 자율

discipline: 규율

음식배달 앱 ‘배달의 민족’을 운영하는 ‘우아한 형제들’은 ‘9시1분은 9시가 아니다’‘잡담을 많이 나누는 것이 경쟁력이다’ 같은 11개 조항으로 이뤄진 행동강령을 갖고 있다. 조항의 내용에서서 보듯 한국에서 가장 성공한 테크 스타트업 중의 하나인 이 회사는 실리콘 밸리처럼 자율과 규율에 기반하고 있다.

Founded in 2015, investment app operator HonestFund does not monitor employee attendance. Employees simply share their work schedule and whether they will work in the offi ce or from home with their teammates on a weekly basis. Though they are required to be on duty from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. when most meetings take place, there are no fi xed working hours aside from that.

attendance: 출근

aside from: ~를 제외하고

2015년 설립된 투자 앱 운영 회사 ‘어니스트펀드’는 직원들의 출근을 체크하지 않는다. 직원들은 단지 주간 단위로 업무 일정과 재택근무나 출근일을 정해서 공유한다. 미팅이 주로 있는 오후 1시부터 4시까지를 제외하고는 고정된 업무 시간이 없다.

Doodlin, a recruitment software company, also has a fl exible work schedule, without no limitations on the amount of annual leave.

recruitment: 채용

annual leave: 연차휴가

채용 소프트웨어 개발사인 ‘두들린’ 역시 연차휴가 제한 없는 유연근무제를 운영한다.

“Our approach is to support employees in improving work efficiency, not to manage their work schedules,” said 27-year-old Lee Tae-gyu, CEO of Doodlin.

efficiency: 효율성

27세인 두들린의 이태규 CEO는 “직원들의 일하는 시간을 관리하는 게 아니라 효율적으로 일하는 걸 돕자는 생각으로 접근했다”고 말했다.

When businesses begin to gain traction, executives at startups often appoint so-called project owners for each business unit or project. Startups allow a project owner a great deal of autonomy, which naturally comes with a great deal of responsibility.

traction: 견인력

회사 규모가 커지면 스타트업 대표들은 각각의 비즈니스나 프로젝트에 소위 ‘프로젝트 오너(Project Owner. PO)’를 임명한다. 스타트업들은 프로젝트 오너들이 많은 자율성을 갖도록 하는데 물론 권한에 따른 책임도 크다.

“The project owner system enhances workplace agility and therefore is suitable for startups,” said HonestFund CEO Seo Sang-hoon, who is 32 years old.

agility: 민첩성

32세인 어니스트펀드 서상훈 CEO는 “프로젝트 오너 제도는 속도감 있게 일할 수 있는 스타트업 특유의 방식”이라고 말했다.

A successful example of project owner culture was seen at Viva Republica, which operates internet-only bank Toss Bank. Established in 2013, the company turned into a decacorn — an unlisted startup valued at over $10 billion — in 9 years with about 50 project owners overseeing its business.

decacorn: 기업 가치가 100억 달러, 즉 10조원 이상인 비상장 스타트업

프로젝트 오너 문화의 성공적인 사례는 인터넷 은행인 토스 뱅크를 운영하는 비바 리퍼블리카다. 2013년 설립된 이 회사는 9년 동안 기업가치 10조원 이상인 비상장 스타트업으로 성장했는데 약 50명의 프로젝트 오너가 사업을 관리하고 있다.

Entrepreneurs born in the 1990s put emphasis on horizontal corporate culture and lateral communication.

lateral: 옆의, 수평적

1990년대 태어난 기업가들은 수평적인 기업 문화와 평등한 커뮤니케이션을 강조한다.

Lee Jang-won, the 29-year-old CEO of music investment service provider Beyond Music, said that a “good team consists of people sharing the same vision with varying abilities.” Lee, who works with employees much older than himself, emphasized the importance of building “mutual trust with people who have totally different lives from each other.”

varying: 변화하는, 가지각색의

mutual trust: 상호신뢰



본인보다 훨씬 나이 많은 직원들과 일하고 있는 음악 투자 서비스 회사인 ‘비욘드뮤직’의 29세 이장원 CEO는 “좋은 팀은 비전은 같지만 역량은 다른 사람의 조합”이라며 “완전히 다른 삶의 궤적을 그려온 사람과 신뢰하고 신뢰받는 사이를 구축하는게 훨씬 중요하다”고 말했다.

Autonomy, however, can hurt efficiency when it goes too far, according to some startups.

하지만 자율성이 너무 과하면 효율성을 해칠 수 있다고 일부 스타트업들은 말한다.

Class 101, an online lecture platform operator, abolished all job leveling except for a leader of each team. While employees have mostly equal standing in terms of communication, they still operate in a vertical structure.

job leveling: 직급 체계

vertical: 수직적인

온라인 강의 플랫폼 ‘클래스101’은 직급 체계는 완전히 없앴지만 조직별로 의사결정 권한을 갖고 책임지는 각 팀의 ‘리드’만은 남겨두고 있다. 직원들은 대부분 평등하게 소통하지만 수직적인 체계 아래에서 일한다.

Integrity is a keyword for many startups.

integrity: 진정성, 투명성, 진실성

많은 스타트업에서 투명성은 핵심이다.

Some companies make every record accessible for all employees, save for sensitive fi nancial data.

save for: ~를 제외하고



어떤 회사들은 전 직원이 민감한 재무 정보를 제외하고 모든 기록에 접근할 수 있도록 한다.