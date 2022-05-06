[THINK ENGLISH] BTS 지민 건보료 체납으로 아파트 압류

BTS 맴버 지민 [일간스포츠]

BTS member Jimin was belatedly found to have had his residence seized earlier this year due to his unpaid health insurance.

BTS Jimin's house was seized due to unpaid health insurance

BTS 지민 건보료 체납으로 아파트 압류

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Monday, April 25, 2022

BTS member Jimin was belatedly found to have had his residence seized earlier this year due to his unpaid health insurance.

belatedly: 뒤늦게

residence: 주택

seized: 압류되다

due to: ~ 때문에

unpaid: 미납의

health insurance: 건강 보험

BTS 맴버 지민이 건강보험료 체납으로 올해 초 자택을 압류당한 사실이 뒤늦게 밝혀졌다.

His agency Big Hit Music admitted that the problem arose "due to the company’s negligence" and that it has since fully repaid the arrears.

admit: 인정하다

problem arose: 문제가 생겼다

negligence: 부주의, 과실

arrears: 체납금

소속사 빅히트뮤직은 “회사 과실로 문제가 발생했다”며 “이후 체납금을 전액 상환했다” 고 밝혔다.

"The company staff [accidentally] left out some mail during the process of sifting through the letters that were sent to his house before passing them to the artist," the agency said in a statement on Monday.

accidently: 실수로

leave out: 빠트리다

sift through: 꼼꼼하게 살펴 추려내다

pass to: 전달하다

statement: 입장문

소속사 관계자는 10일 입장문을 통해 “회사 직원이 자택으로 보낸 편지를 선별해 아티스트에게 전달하는 과정해서 (실수로) 일부 우편물을 빠트렸다”고 설명했다.

"Jimin wasn't aware of the delayed fees due to his schedule overseas from the end of last year and his long vacation. But now, the arrears have been paid in full and the matter has been settled."

wasn’t aware: 인지하지 못하다

delayed: 지연된

paid in full: 전액을 지불하다

matter has been settled: 문제가 해결되다

이어 “지민은 지난해 말부터 해외 일정과 장기 휴가로 인해 미납금이 연체된 사실을 인지하지 못했다. 하지만 현재는 미납금이 전액 지급되고 문제가 해결됐다”고 말했다.

Local news outlet Biz Korea reported on Sunday that the National Health Insurance Service had seized Jimin's luxury apartment "91 Hannam,” located in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 25. It cited Jimin's failure to pay 28 million won worth of health insurance as the reason for the seizure. Biz Korea added that Jimin's apartment was released on April 22. Jimin bought the apartment in May 2021 for 5.9 billion won (around $4.7 million). He paid for the apartment in cash, without any loans.

cited:이유를 들다

released: 풀어 주다, 놓아 주다

loans: 대출

일요일 비즈코리아는 국민건강보험공단이 1월 25일 서울 용산구에 위치한 지민의 고급 아파트 나인원한남을 건보료 2800만원 체납으로 압류했다고 보도했다. 비즈코리아는 지민의 아파트가 4월 22일 압류해지 되었다고 더했다. 지민은 지난 2021년 5월 아파트를 59억원에 샀다. 대출 없이 현금으로 지불했다.