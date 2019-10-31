1 읽는 중

BREAKING: WONHO Leaves MONSTA X

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Wonho. Photo from 일간스포츠

Starship Entertainment announces through their official SNS that Wonho will be leaving Monsta X.

Starship Entertainment gives their official announcement

Recently Wonho's personal life caused much commotion throughout the Internet.

Photo from online community

These SNS updates by Jung Da Eun continued. Apparently Wonho stole money and items from Jung Da Eun, while he was also accused of theft, causing him to be placed under protective disposition in the past.

Starship Entertainment, Monsta X's entertainment company, announced they have decided to respect the opinion that Wonho does not want to cause damage to the group, therefore deciding his withdrawal.

Meanwhile Monsta X will continue their schedules with the remaining 6 members.

This is Starship Entertainment's official statement:

Hello, this is Starship Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to show our gratitude to the fans that give lots of love to Monsta X.

After a long discussion with Monsta X member Wonho, we have decided for Wonho to leave Monsta X, respecting his opinion that he does not want to cause damage to the group with his personal problems. However, we will continue to take legal action towards malicious and distorted arguments on this issue.

We apologize to the fans for this sudden announcement.

Wonho will no longer be participating in schedules from today, and Monsta X's schedules will proceed with 6 members. We apologize for the inconvenience of the many people involved due to this team issue.

Lastly we sincerely apologize for this disappointing announcement to fans that always cheer on and cherish Monsta X. We will show better music and performances with a more mature attitude.

Thank you.

Photo from online community

Meanwhile, Monsta X's fans are trending #WeLoveWonho, #AgainstWonho'sLeave, etc., but recent articles reveal he has also been accused with drug allegations, making the situation more severe.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

