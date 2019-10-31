1 읽는 중

BTS Drinks with Shot Glasses that Fan Gifted Years Ago

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

After the final concert of the 'LOVE YOURSELF SPEAK YOURSELF' tour that had lasted for over a year, BTS' Jimin tweeted a photo of the 7 members toasting in celebration of the finale. The post was captioned "thanks to this tour with you all, we are able to smile like this together. Thank you so much and once again, I wanted to express my love. I love you."

How would you feel if you saw BTS using a gift that you gave?

The post was triggering to one particular twitter user and BTS fan. She posted, "Wait...these are the shot glasses that I gifted to Jin in 2017 HAHAHAHA! You're still using them? Jin... [cry face]"

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Her tweet from 2017 when she sent the gift confirmed that this was true:

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS must receive millions of letters and gifts. Nevertheless, the members are famous for trying their best to keep track of every single gift. In another instance, the boys were pictured using bowls that fans gifted nearly 5 years back, despite that the fact that they had moved around different apartments during this time.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

ARMY must be overjoyed to know their gifts are very much appreciated by the international superstars!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

