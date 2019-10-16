1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: Times When V's Perfect Hands Were Captured On Camera

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

V has a perfect handsome face, as we all know.

His face is not the only part of his body that is handsome!

However, there is another part of his body that also screams perfection: his hands.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

His lean and long fingers are what make his hands especially pretty.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Even his nails look perfect.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

This is a statue... right?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Every part of V is so perfect it almost seems unfair. Comments say "I bet even his intestines look good" and "God must have taken a lot of time and effort when making V". We feel you, guys.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

