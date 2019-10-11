Who Was JIMIN Vacationing With In Hawaii?

BTS fans cannot be any happier these days. The official BTS YouTube account 'BANGTANTV' has been releasing individual vlogs portraying each BTS member's day-in-the-life during their extended break last month.

Last month, witnesses confirmed seeing Jimin in Hawaii with a mystery figure. Last night, Jimin disclosed the person's identity.

Most recently, the account uploaded Jimin's vlog, which unintentionally unraveled the truth to rumors that had floated about during the break period. Eyewitness accounts on Jimin spread through online communities last month, with various statements including "Jimin was at the airport waiting for a flight to Hawaii with someone unfamiliar, probably a non-celebrity" and "I was traveling in Hawaii and saw BTS Jimin getting cozy with somebody that I couldn't see the face of."

For those of you who haven't seen the vlog, let us quickly summarize the video for you. The video starts out with aesthetic shots of Jimin enjoying his time in Hawaii:

Then, the BGM starts to fade and we hear Jimin's voice. "Hi everyone! This is Jimin. Right now, we [BTS] are on an extended break," he clarifies. "And currently, I'm in Hawaii with friends dear to my heart."

Who, Jimin, WHO???

He goes on to brief his experience in Hawaii thus far, after which he shares some sweet thoughts. "I miss you guys and I miss the members [of BTS]," he says, implying that the friends that accompanied him on the trip were not his fellow group mates.

As he walks and shifts the camera around, the shot suddenly captures a figure in the background.

Jimin, also noticing the figure, turns around and calls out for them. We hear the person respond, "Hey!"

"Gureum!" Jimin shouts as he points at the mystery man.

Here's where you could confirm your k-pop knowledge because if you're a true expert, you would know that 'Gureum' is the recognizable nickname of Wanna One's Ha Sung-woon!

On a side note, here is some information to further your k-pop knowledge: the two boys together acquired the couple name "manggae-gureum," a combination of Jimin and Sung-woon's best-known nicknames respectively. The label plays on the existing Korean word "moonggae-gureum," which means cumulus cloud.

Sungwoon wags his arms around towards the camera. Jimin giggles and says, "he's the prettiest gureum (cloud) here!" comparing his companion with the clouds in the background.

How adorable is this friendship?!

The 'manggae-gureum' couple has already confirmed that they are the true definition of #friendshipgoals on many occasions. We're glad that the busy pair were able to spend some quality time together during BTS' extended break.

The end of the video contains the sweetest messages. Here is the translated version of his message:

Watch the full vlog below:

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

