Why BTS Changed Their Choreography For Their Concert In Saudi Arabia

Today is a big day for Saudi Arabia ARMYs. BTS is having their first concert in Saudi Arabia!

How considerate of them!

BTS has traveled around the world visiting many cities with their world tour, but for this concert they have made some modifications and here is why.

A source from BigHit has reported that BTS has prepared thoroughly to respect the cultural differences in Saudi Arabia. They have gone through numerous educations about Muslim culture for dancers and staff, and also prepared abayas, which is a robe-like garment worn by women in parts of Muslim countries, for female staffs even though the Saudi Arabian government has loosened the law by allowing women not to wear abayas if their shoulders and knees are covered.

Also, BTS has changed several moves from their choreography. The source reported "To respect their culture, members will refrain from exposing their abs or showing too much intimacy between members".

Meanwhile, BTS has shown excitement for their upcoming concert.

"Our world tour which started in August 2018 in Seoul is finally coming to an end. We are very excited to meet our fans. We will do our best to give them a flawless performance."

V Live will provide live broadcast of the concert for V Live+ members.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

