TAEYEON And IU Release Teasers For Their New Albums

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Taeyeon and IU are both coming back this Fall with a new album!

My playlist will be GOLDEN this autumn

Taeyeon is releasing her 2nd album as a solo on October 22nd. Her new album Purpose will contain 12 tracks including Four Seasons and Blue which have been revealed earlier.

Yesterday, she posted the schedule for her comeback. A total of 8 teaser images, 9 highlight clips, and 2 music video teasers will be released starting from October 14th until the album release.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

She already revealed a black and white photo of herself with strong smoky eyeliner and dark lips. Is anyone else getting a Taylor Swift vibe here? I just can't wait to check out the MV!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Meanwhile, IU also posted a photo teaser yesterday. The most noticeable thing in the picture is undoubtedly her bright blue hair. We've mostly seen IU in black or brown natural hair, so this new look is making the Internet go wild.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

This will be her 5th mini album, Love Poem, and it will contain IU's beautiful voice and various charms.

Who's album are you most excited for?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

