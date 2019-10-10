1 읽는 중

J-HOPE's "Chicken Noodle Soup" Ranks 81st In The Billboard Hot 100 Chart

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

J-Hope and Becky G's Chicken Noodle Soup is now in the main single chart of Billboard!

This is a first for a BTS solo track to be on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart!

According to Billboard, Chicken Noodle Soup has made its way on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, placed in 81st. It's the first BTS solo track to be placed in the Hot 100 chart. He is also the 6th Korean artist to be up on the chart as well as the 3rd solo Korean artist following the steps of Psy and CL.

Chicken Noodle Soup was released in September 27th and has been streamed by more than 70 countries and has also gone up the iTunes chart. The 'Chicken Noodle Soup challenge' is also going viral throughout social media such as Tik Tok and Twitter.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

