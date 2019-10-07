1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

A Plastic Surgeon Analyzes BTS V's Face

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from Twitter (@BTS_twt)

We all know BTS V was constantly nominated for the worldwide Most Handsome Faces list.

Does science agree he's the world's most handsome guy?

A recent video on Youtube analyzing this handsome face is gaining attention through the Internet. This video was uploaded by iLUMI TV, which is the Youtube channel of the hospital iLUMI PLASTIC SURGERY.

Before going into the details, the surgeon emphasizes it is merely his thoughts from aspects as a professional plastic surgeon; he has no intention to praise or criticize V's face. Please keep this in mind!

But, IS there anything to criticize?

Firstly V's front face matches the 'golden ratio' that plastic surgeons use. He has a great balance from the center of his face, with a ratio of 1:1:1:1:1 between the ends of his face, his eyes, and the center of his face. His face also has almost perfect bilateral symmetry, which is a known factor for great visuals.

Photo from Youtube screenshot (@iLUMI TV)

Photo from Youtube screenshot (@iLUMI TV)

The surgeon says the length between his eyes with his nose and mouth are also all ideal, while the slightly descending tails of his eyes creates a melancholy, deer-like gaze which makes him popular.

Moving on to the side of his face, the surgeon admires V's beautiful jawline. He analyzes that while V's jawline and nose shape is masculine, the angle at the end of his nose has a more feminine feeling - giving him a mixed atmosphere and charm. Comments exclaim "That's why V has so many charms - he's sometimes handsome and cold-looking but at other times cute or pretty too."

Photo from Youtube screenshot (@iLUMI TV)

Photo from Youtube screenshot (@iLUMI TV)

It's new and interesting to look at V's face from a professional and scientific aspect - but whether you're an ARMY or a plastic surgeon, the fact that V is handsome is definitely undeniable!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
"No Regard for Human Rights" LEE HAE IN Reveals the Truth Behind MNet 'Idol School'

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT