A Plastic Surgeon Analyzes BTS V's Face

We all know BTS V was constantly nominated for the worldwide Most Handsome Faces list.

Does science agree he's the world's most handsome guy?

A recent video on Youtube analyzing this handsome face is gaining attention through the Internet. This video was uploaded by iLUMI TV, which is the Youtube channel of the hospital iLUMI PLASTIC SURGERY.

Before going into the details, the surgeon emphasizes it is merely his thoughts from aspects as a professional plastic surgeon; he has no intention to praise or criticize V's face. Please keep this in mind!

But, IS there anything to criticize?

Firstly V's front face matches the 'golden ratio' that plastic surgeons use. He has a great balance from the center of his face, with a ratio of 1:1:1:1:1 between the ends of his face, his eyes, and the center of his face. His face also has almost perfect bilateral symmetry, which is a known factor for great visuals.

The surgeon says the length between his eyes with his nose and mouth are also all ideal, while the slightly descending tails of his eyes creates a melancholy, deer-like gaze which makes him popular.

Moving on to the side of his face, the surgeon admires V's beautiful jawline. He analyzes that while V's jawline and nose shape is masculine, the angle at the end of his nose has a more feminine feeling - giving him a mixed atmosphere and charm. Comments exclaim "That's why V has so many charms - he's sometimes handsome and cold-looking but at other times cute or pretty too."

It's new and interesting to look at V's face from a professional and scientific aspect - but whether you're an ARMY or a plastic surgeon, the fact that V is handsome is definitely undeniable!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

