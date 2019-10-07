1 읽는 중

사회

SONG HYE-KYO's First Appearance In 4 Months Shocks Netizens

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Actress Song Hye-kyo made her appearance in 4 months after her divorce with Song Joong-ki.

What an amazing transformation! And she's killing it

She revealed 9 pictures from what seems to be a magazine photoshoot on her Instagram. This was her first post in 4 months since June 5th.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Song seems to be wearing Fall/Winter fashion items in the photos and she changed her entire image with strong smoky eye makeup.

Also, her hair has changed as well. We've all been very used to her short hair, but now her long hair makes her look much more elegant and mature.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Meanwhile, a Hong Kong media reported that Song is going to an art school in New York which Song's agency responded that it is 'her privacy'.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

