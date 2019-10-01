1 읽는 중

BTS Vacation Vlogs Are Coming Up!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS finished their first ever hiatus spending time as ordinary guys in their 20s and just having fun. For us, vacation usually means getting time off from work, but for BTS, even their vacation can become a fun content to show their ARMYs.

The word 'vacation' has a totally different meaning for BTS

We've already seen the boys going fishing, visiting art museums and attending 'very important businesseu' by the photos they posted on Twitter. But now we're about to see 7 vacation vlogs for each of the members.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The first vlog is Suga's fishing log which will be released in October 2nd, followed by J-Hope's LA vlog where he shot the MV for Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G. By the way, that song is playing non-stop in my head. Am I the only one?

RM went to Europe for 9 days with his friend and visited art galleries while Jin went fishing with Suga. V will show him spending time with his pet dog Tan and chilling out on the beach. Jimin went to Paris and then Hawaii and Jungkook worked out at the gym.

BTS will even sacrifice their vacation to interact with ARMYs. How sweet!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

