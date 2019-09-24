1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: Paul McCartney Reacts To BTS Singing 'Hey Jude'

중앙일보

입력

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

Legendary Beatles member Paul McCartney appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert today and was asked several questions about BTS. And yes, he does know the boys, and yes, he got to see them singing Hey Jude the last time they were on the show.

Never in my wildest dream did I imagine that Paul McCartney will be watching a BTS video

Stephen Colbert carefully asked whether Paul knew the Korean pop band called BTS, and Paul answered yes without a doubt. Then Stephen Colbert showed a clip of BTS from when they appeared on the same show a few months ago.

They had just broke Beatles' record in reaching three no.1 records in the Billboards chart with just 11 months, and stood on the very same stage as Beatles 55 years later at the Ed Sullivan theatre. Stephen Colbert mentioned their achievements and asked if they knew any Beatles songs, and with J-Hope's lead they all started to sing the iconic chant from Hey Jude (8:13~).

Paul McCartney watched the clip closely and applauded as soon as the clip ended.

To Stephen's question "What do you think it is about your music that transcends a geographic, language barrier so that those 7 guys would just jump up and start the 'Na-na-na's?", he answered "Easy lyrics?". Very true.

Is it just me or is it just super unreal that we got to see Stephen Colbert asking Paul McCartney, the Paul McCartney if he knew BTS? This is making me overly emotional!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
AB6IX Features In LIZZO's Billboard No.1 Hit Song 'Truth Hurts'

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT