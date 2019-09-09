[Steal Her Style] Fall Fashion Guide Based On WEKI MEKI DOYEON

Kim Doyeon has been dominating the fashion game ever since her debut in K-pop as a member of I.O.I. Thanks to her model-like figure, she can pull off basically anything she wants to try out. And like a true fashion icon, she does indeed try out a variety of styles instead of simply sticking to one type of look.

Are you bold enough to try these out?

Here are some autumn outfits to steal from the trendsetter.

First, in early autumn when the summer sun has not yet gone:

Spotlight Stealing Jean Jackets, Simple Everywhere Else

Spice it up even more with denim on denim. But make sure the denim bottom doesn't take attention from the jacket. The jacket, which is closer to your face, should be the star.

And make sure not to wear a blue-shade shirt when you're going all denim, in case you plan on looking like Smurf.

Cover Up Top, Reveal Down Low With Skirts

Rock those above-the-knee skirts while you still can, and keep warm with a long-sleeve top.

If it's too chilly for even that, add another layer of outerwear and slip into a cozy pair of boots.

Keep It Simple With Loose T-Shirt + Skinny Jeans

Some people may think that skinny jeans are so out of season.

The trend has recently shifted to tight above and loose on the bottom.

But Doyeon proves that there's no need to comply with trends. Loose top and the tight bottom is the way to go.

Especially when you think about layering. Layering inevitably leads to a chunkier upper body. If you have boxy bottoms on, there's the danger of looking too bulky overall. But with skinny jeans and a bomber - as styled by Doyeon - you can still show off your figure.

Low-key and Effortless, Sporty Casual

Sporty doesn't mean any patterns, no fun.

Choice of sneakers can be fundamental in pulling off a bomb street style look. Give your otherwise casual outfit an edge by drawing attention to your shoes.

Later in the season, the winter breeze is bound to require more layers for you. So how can you stay stylish and also avoid freezing to death? Here are some tips based on Doyeon's outfits:

Look Chic In Leather Jackets

Leather jackets are perfect for the colder parts of autumn because they are a great warm alternative to padded, puffy, or fluffy jackets which may not be of your preference. These jackets give you an edgy flair while also keeping you extremely warm.

Fuzzy Turtleneck + Long Coat

You better keep that neck warm if you don't want a sore throat! If a scarf is too much for you, then a turtleneck is the way to go. Pair that with a long coat, and your outfit is complete.

If you're looking for more business casual:

Cardigans also work:

Maxi Skirts, Because You Don't Want Your Legs To Freeze

While Doyeon seemed to have worn these maxi skirts earlier in the fall, you can also wear these long skirts with a warm pair of stockings underneath when the weather gets colder.

The same goes for maxi dresses!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

