BTS Outfits To Steal From This Fall

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Each member of BTS has a unique fashion sensibility that we could learn a thing or two from. If you ever wanted to mimic some of their best looks, you're in luck. We've gathered some must-have fall essentials that BTS members styled as well as links where you could actually purchase the same items that they wore in the pictures.

Do you want look as sexy as BTS this autumn? Check out these looks!

The items we've selected here are unisex. So don't hesitate to browse no matter the gender you identify with!

1. Too cold for summer but too hot for winter? Carry a cardigan with you.

Jungkook's Checkered Cardigan

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

You can purchase it at Idols Fashion for only $36! JK wears the cardigan in the 'Spring Day' music video.

J-Hope's Pink Hemp Cardigan

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can purchase it at Fashion Chingoo for only $31! 

V's See-through Black Cardigan

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment


You can purchase it at Fashion Chingoo for only $34! V wears the cardigan in the 'Singularity' music video. You could layer this cardigan with other outerwear or go for a breezy look on its own.


Jin's Wacko Maria Leopard Mohair Cardigan

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can purchase it at the official website, currently on sale.

2. What screams autumn more than anything? A good ole' flannel.

Jimin's Red Collared Flannel

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can purchase it at BTS Mania for $87! This unique flannel would look great with a simple pair of jeans.


Suga's Yellow-White-Black Mix Flannel

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can purchase it at Allulzzang for only $40!  

RM's Heich Blade Yellow Oversized Flannel

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can purchase it at Heich Blade for $99! Because this flannel is oversized, you could wear it as dress and style the look with a belt as well.

3. Look bomb in a bomber like BTS in 'Not Today'.

V's Boxy White Bomber

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can purchase it at Fashion Chingoo for $59! 

Jungkook's Red Bomber

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can purchase it at Fashion Chingoo for $69! This extravagant bomber would be great for days you're going for a powerful and sexy look.

RM's Blue Velvet Bomber

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

We couldn't find any websites that still sell the product, so it might no longer be in stock. But don't lose hope! Similar products could be found at shops like Forever 21 and H&M.

4. Cozy up in a turtle neck.

Suga's Light Blue GCDS Sweater

You can purchase it at Idols Fashion for only $27! Because the color draws a lot of attention, you should pair it with pants or a long skirt that is more toned down.

Jimin's Striped 'Riot' Long Sleeve

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

You can purchase it at Gotamochi for only $40! This item was also worn by G-Dragon of Big Bang.

Jungkook's Blue Ulkin Knit Sweater

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

We couldn't find any websites that still sell the product, so it might no longer be in stock. But don't lose hope! Other than this particular item, any other knit turtleneck sweater will also keep you nice and warm this autumn.

Jimin's Black Nohant Knit Sweater

You can purchase it at Fashion Chingoo for only $34! Leggings or skinny jeans would be recommended for boxy sweaters like these.

RM's Striped "Honey Pot" Sweater

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can purchase it at Kawaii Nation for only $39! 

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

