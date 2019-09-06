1 읽는 중

BTS Album Ranks No. 1 Album Sold Worldwide

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS has set yet another global record.

Breaking records is becoming just a hobby for these boys.

According to UWC (United World Chart), BTS's most recent album 'Map of The Soul: PERSONA' sold approximately 4 million 10 thousand copies so far. This number puts them in the lead for this year's worldwide rankings.

Their previous album 'Love Yourself: Her' performed just as impressively, selling over 2 million copies within last year, when the album was released. We are curious to see what the record will be for this year's album by the end of 2019.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

