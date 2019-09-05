1 읽는 중

BTS and BLACKPINK Nominated For 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

중앙일보

입력

Photo from gettyimages

Photo from gettyimages

Both BTS and BLACKPINK were nominated in three categories for this year's 'E! People's Choice Awards.' The categories are the following:

Proof that K-pop is indeed globalizing.

· The Group of 2019
· The Music Video of 2019
· The Concert Tour of 2019

They will be competing for 'The Group of 2019' award against big names like The Chainsmokers and Panic! At the Disco, as well as The Jonas Brothers who recently released their first album in a decade.

As for the other two categories, they were nominated alongside musicians Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and more.

Last year, BTS took home all four categories in which they were nominated, two (Group of 2018 and Music Video of 2018) of which they were once again nominated. They were unable to attend the ceremony last year, but whether they will this year is still up in the air.

The polls are open until October 18. You can vote on twitter or the award show's official website.

Support the two K-pop groups by clicking on this link!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

