RED VELVET's Outfits In 'Umpah Umpah' Are Accused of Plagiarism

Photo from official Red Velvet Facebook

Photo from official Red Velvet Facebook

Red Velvet came back with a summer song, 'Umpah Umpah' on August 19th! And yes, while the song is a summer blast, compliments were not quick to follow due to a controversial claim that involved Red Velvet's outfits in the music video.

It's hard to deny the resemblance with Paris99's designs. See for yourself!

Red Velvet's outfits in the music video and the concept photo are accused of plagiarism by a brand called 'Paris99.' The designer of Paris99 even called out the issue herself on the official Instagram account of Paris99.

This is what she wrote of the issue.

She even posted on her Instagram story, several photos comparing the Red Velvet outfits to the Paris99's exclusive designs and further wrote what she thought of the issue.

Photo from Instagram @Paris99

Photo from Instagram @Paris99

Photo from Instagram @Paris99

Photo from Instagram @Paris99

Photo from Instagram @Paris99

Photo from Instagram @Paris99

Photo from Instagram @Paris99

Photo from Instagram @Paris99

Here are the side by side comparison of Paris99's designs and Red Velvet's outfits.

Photo from Official Red Velvet Facebook

Photo from Official Red Velvet Facebook

Photo from official Red Velvet Facebook

Photo from official Red Velvet Facebook

Photo from Instagram @paris99

Photo from Instagram @paris99

Photo from Instagram @paris99

Photo from Instagram @paris99

Photo from Instagram @paris99

Photo from Instagram @paris99

The resemblance between the two designs is hard to deny. The wavy straps and ends of the dress, the checkered patterns, and the bold side cutouts further rises the suspicion that Red Velvet's outfit designs were illicitly copied.

As of the moment, the designer has reached out to SM entertainment for a clarification and is waiting for an explanation.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

