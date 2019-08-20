1 읽는 중

14 Year Old JANG WON-YOUNG Shows Off Her Unbelievably Long Legs

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The Idol Star Athletics Championships season is back! And Jang Won-young from IZ*ONE has yet again surprised us with her unbelievably long legs.

She looks like a real life game character!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

This year's Idol Star Athletics Championships is going to have new events such as pitching, e-sports, and even horse riding. The lineup includes Red Velvet, TWICE, (G)I-DLE, AB6IX, NCT127m  WJSN and more.

When Jang Won-young stepped up for the pitching gam,e all eyes were riveted towards her because of her unrealistic proportions. It's especially shocking considering that she is only 14 years old and that she isn't wearing any heels but just plain old sneakers!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

She showed off her tall height of 169cm while she posed the pitching form.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

And here I am, wondering why God didn't put as much effort as when he created Jang Won-young. I guess life's just not fair that way.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

The Uncanny Resemblance Between K-pop Stars and Their Parents!

