TXT To Delay Their Album Release Due To Members' Infectious Conjunctivitis

BigHit Entertainment announced today that Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is delaying their album release from late September to late October.

Get well soon Taehyun and Huening Kai

They tweeted a Korean and English notification explaining that due to members Taehyun and Huening Kai's infectious conjunctivitis, they are delaying their schedules.

Soobin was also diagnosed with the same condition earlier this month, who is now completely cured. Although the other members were immediately separated from Soobin to prevent further infections, the other two members have also contracted conjunctivitis.

Therefore they were no longer able to film the next music video or participate in the production of the new album. They will also not be attending the Soribada Best K-Music Awards and Kansai Collection 2019 Autumn & Winter, each held on August 23rd and August 27th.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

