BTS Drops a Surprise Teaser For ARMY Membership Webzine

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

Attention all ARMYs! BTS just dropped a teaser for the official ARMY membership webzine, and the concept will blow your mind!

The boys look like they came straight out of a film noir!

The 42-second-long video looks somewhat like a movie trailer with the Mic Drop remix as the background music. It says that it is produced and distributed by BigHit Entertainment and invested by ARMYs (which is so true btw).

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

The video starts with the phrase "Seven different worlds shined by seven different lights". After a short black and white clip of the 7 members all in black harnessed outfits, the members are individually introduced with snippets of what seems to be the content that are to be released.

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

What's noteworthy is that the rap line (Suga, RM, J-Hope) are in a brighter setting compared to the vocal line (Jimin, V, Jin, Jungkook). V, Jin, and Jungkook especially looks like they came straight out of a film noir.

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

The ARMY ZIP is coming soon on October. This never-before-seen content is bringing a lot of excitement and curiosity for ARMYs.

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

And what's with all that "superhero" concept? Are the boys being portrayed as seven different superheroes? What are your thoughts on this webzine? Let us know what you think in the comments!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

