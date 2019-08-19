INFINITE L Announces His Departure From Woolim Entertainment

On August 19th, L posted a lengthy handwritten letter announcing his departure from Woolim Entertainment in which he had stayed for 10 years as a member of Infinite.

He wrote a long handwritten letter for fans

The following is what he posted on his Instagram:

"Hello, this is Kim Myung-soo..L.

It has been a while since I last greeted you, and I would first like to sincerely apologize to INSPIRITs for bringing such sad news. And also thank you for always sending me the warmest support. And I feel burdened to tell you news that will bring you sadness when you have always sent me undeserved love.

My contract with Woolim Entertainment has ended last week. After careful consideration, I have come to making a very difficult decision. I have decided to stand on my own after long deliberation. It came to me that I need a new challenge in my life, and I am going to take on the new challenge from now.

Since my time as a trainee..and after debuting, I have stayed in Woolim Entertainment for over 10 years and I have learned and felt so many things.

Time has flown by so quickly. Every moment after debuting as Infinite and meeting INSPIRITs was happy. And there are our members who were together during those times. I was happy to have the members and I would like to say again that we will always be together, and that I am thankful.

It's indescribable how much support our members and INSPIRITs have been ever since our debut. Although it will be a little bit different in form, I have no doubt that we will always be supporting each other and that we will be together.

And our CEO Lee Jung-yeop and vice president Lee Ji-young, and every Woolim family who have given me unforgettable happy memories! Thank you and I will try hard to greet you with a better version of myself as much as you have shown me support.

Aslo, if there is a chance for me to be with the Infinite members or anywhere I am needed, I will do my best to be there together with the members.

Thank you, and thank you again to all INSPIRITs who trusted me and gave such passionate support. I will try my best to greet you again. Thank you for reading this long letter.

From Kim Myung-soo."

Meanwhile, Woolim Entertainment has announced that this doesn't mean that Infinite is disbanding.

"Hello.

This is Woolim Entertainment.

Firstly, we thank all the fans who have supported and loved Infinite as a group.

L(Kim Myung-soo) has been together with us as a member of Infinite for the past 9 years, and his contract has ended in August 18th, 2019.

We have had a deep discussion with our artist L(Kim Myung-soo) right before the end of his contract, and came to the decision that he will not renew his contract.

L(Kim Myung-soo) has worked hard as ever from 2010 as Infinite. For 9 long years since 2010, he has stayed with our company and we sincerely thank him.

Please send him support as you have till this day, and we also wish the best for him.

Also, the rest of the members have shown strong will to continue their career as a group so we are not considering disbanding the group at all. Future plans for Infinite will be decided after the members who are currently serving in the military has ended their services after thorough discussion."

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

