TWICE JEONGYEON Pulls A Staff Away From Danger @ ICN Airport

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @YuangleJYJH

It's always heartwarming to witness a star's caring moment.
On August 18th, Twice's Jeongyeon warmed fans' hearts and placed a smile on their faces by showing a subtle but caring act.

See this heartwarming moment for yourself!

On the 18th, Twice members were just entering Incheon airport after finishing their tour in Malaysia, 2019 TWICELIGHTS IN KUALA LUMPUR.
Per usual, the airport was bustling with fans trying to get a glimpse of these singing angels.

The members of Twice lightly acknowledged the fans and the press at the site and hurriedly tried to leave the airport. But due to the large crowd gathered at the site, it wasn't easy for the members to pass swiftly through the commotion.

It was then when Jeongyoen saw a staff almost run into a fan with a camera. To protect the fan and the staff, Jeongyeon lightly pulled the staff towards her, and said "come closer" as if to cautiously pull the staff away from danger.

Many fans at the site were convinced that this was a testament to Jeongyeon's considerate character.

Well, why don't you watch the video for yourself?

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com


