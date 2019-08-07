BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE Released Today In 110 Countries!!

BTS's new movie 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' opens in theaters today on August 7th.

what were BTS members thinking while they were watching their own movie?

Even before its release, the movie garnered a lot of attention from fans around the world.

I mean a BTS movie? Come on. What's not to love.

According to the data provided by the Korean Film Council, the movie already hit no.1 in ticket sales with and first place in CGV movie charts. Like everything that BTS does, BTS movie even takes first place.

As if just being a BTS movie isn't reason enough to go watch it in the theaters, there's another thing. if you go watch the movie in the theaters, you can see an never-before-seen exclusive clip of BTS which includes the behind the scenes of BTS's rehearsal.

The movie is released in 110 countries, including Korea, the United States, England, France, and many more. So chances are it's also going to be in theaters near you!

'Bring The Soul: The Movie' is a documentary film where the crew follows BTS on the 2018 'BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF,' and shows in depth how BTS journeyed from Seoul to countless cities around the globe. The movie starts with BTS members sitting around a small rooftop table in Paris after the Paris concert, while they share stories and heartwarming episodes.

Well seems like even BTS went to see their own movie.

I wonder what they were thinking to themselves while they were watching their own breathtaking journey.

Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

The Reason Why "Pachycephalosaurus" Was in the Hot Keyword List (ft.SUGA)

