The Reason Why "Pachycephalosaurus" Was in the Hot Keyword List (ft.SUGA)

On August 5th, out of nowhere, the keyword Pachycephalosaurus suddenly appeared in the top 10 hot keyword list. Let's find out who was behind this sudden curiosity for the particular dinosaur species.

Bet you can't say Pachycephalosaurus 5 times fast

On an uneventful evening, SUGA left a comment on the Weverse community.

One ARMY wrote, "Tends to butt his head first when hugging", and posted a compilation of Jin hugging other people.

FYI, Jin has a habit of placing his head into the other person's arms when he is shy.

SUGA who saw the post wrote "What is he? A Pachycephalosaurus?".

Naturally, no one knew what a Pachycephalosaurus is, and starting searching it online. Because so many ARMYs all rushed to online portal sites to search what it was, the keyword was placed in the most searched keyword list!

I'm pretty sure most of you already knew what a Pachycephalosaurus looked like, but the fact that SUGA associated Jin with the dinosaur is pretty amazing.

Props to SUGA for knowing the exact spelling of the dinosaur while here I am trying to pronounce Pachycephalosaurus correctly. Especially when you're just an ordinary 27 years old. Correction, one of the busiest superstars in the world who is 27 years old!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

