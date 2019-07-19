Bangtan Bomb: BTS' Different Ways of Enjoying Pizza

In the latest Bangtan Bomb episode, BTS showed how each of them have different ways of enjoying pizza. Let's have a look.

Just watching them eat makes me full. Nah, I'm ordering pizza today!

From what I've heard, singers tend to be reluctant to eat right before going on stage. Jungkook and Jin on the other hand, decided to eat before pre-recording Show! Music Core.

RM: I think my stomach will get upset if I eat this now.

JK: You better eat it now

Jin: Yeah while it's hot

RM: Nah

Jin says that to pay respect toward pizza, one must enjoy it as best as they can. Jungkook recommended the potato pizza to Jin, and when he bit into it he confessed, "Actually, it wasn't that great. I was just pulling a joke on you".

You know when you're breaking each slice of pizza off of each other, some of the toppings fall? Jungkook snatched the topping Jin left on the pizza box.

He really must like the cheese because he even sucked all the cheese topping and threw away the dough!!!

Jin: Who taught you to eat like that! It's so dirty!

Jungkook, I love you very much, but why did you have to do that?

After the pre-recording, the rest of the members who didn't eat before all began to feast on the leftover pizza. Jungkook and Jin triumphantly said "Look who's the winner now!". Jimin replied that he likes cold pizza better, but Jungkook didn't buy it.

And here are each of the members' preferences. Jungkook dislikes potato pizza, RM likes sweet potato crust pizza, and J-Hope?

He would go for hamburgers rather than pizza.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

