1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Where To Get The Backless Dress From JENNIE's Instagram Update Today

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Photo from Instagram @jennierubyjane

Today on my way to work, I opened up my Instagram and the first thing I saw at the top of my feed was Jennie's Instagram update. She was wearing a seductive disco backless dress and in the caption, she wrote
"Take me out to dinner?"

Blackpink Jennie looks DROP-DEAD gorgeous in this dress and so would you

Ok, my heart immediately dropped at her gorgeousness. I don't know a single soul brazen enough to turn Jennie's request to take her out.

Then when my consciousness came back, my follow-up reaction was 'I need that dress.' Just look how drop-dead gorgeous it looks on her.

So rather than working, I spent my morning doing some thorough investigation on where to get that dress. (time well-spent)
Well I thought that I would generously share some of my new-found wisdom with some of you.

Well, here it is!

Photo from Alyx Studio

Photo from Alyx Studio

The dress is called the disco dress and is from Alyx studio!

It's priced at 310 euros, but all the sizes are sold out at the moment:/

Ok, I'm not going to lie I was slightly discouraged. But to be honest, even if it wasn't sold out it would have been above my price range.

So I found some alternative dresses to satiate my serious desire to get my hands on a cute backless mini dress.

First dress is the Gwendolyn mini dress from Revolve and it's $86. Ok, I feel much more comfortable now with the price tag.
Revolve had so many cute mini black dresses but I chose this one because this one hugs the body like Jennie's dress did and it's backless!

Photo from Revolve

Photo from Revolve

Next alternative I found was from Hello Molly! Hello Molly is an Australian retail brand but they also ship overseas so you can get their products no matter where you're at. This dress is called 'A night in soho' and is priced at AU$66. This one resembles the metallic disco dress of Jennie's dress.

Photo from Hello Molly

Photo from Hello Molly

Last is just a classic black cami strap mini dress. Because black mini dresses never fail you. This is also from Hello Molly and it's called 'Caught in the night.' Price? AU $59. Not bad huh?

Of course, I didn't forget the backless feature.

Photo from Hello Molly

Photo from Hello Molly

Disclaimer: This post is not sponsored.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article: 
JENNIE's Electric Blue Look vs. Innocent Pink Look

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT