JENNIE's Electric Blue Look vs. Innocent Pink Look

Recently Jennie posted two very contrasting looks on her Instagram feed.

Get you a girl that can do both (+makeup tips and fashion info included!)

One is an edgy electric blue look

and the other is an innocent pink girl-next-door look!

Well, here's how to get both of these looks so you can do either of them depending on how you're feeling that day!

So first is the electric blue look. This look is perfect for you if you're willing to let out your edgy and city-chic side tonight. I recommend wearing this look on a night out in the city or when you're going back to a shop to demand a refund.

To get this mesmerizing look, you just need these products!

First, use a neutral shade of eye shadow to contour your outer crease and deepen the depth of your eyes.

Now for what defines this blue look. Using a tip brush, apply the funky blue color in Hera's shadow duo glitter no.01 along the lines of your eye. And then using the other color in the same palette, highlight the center of your crease, right above where your pupil is located.

Here Jennie is wearing O Lens contacts in the color Spanish Grey.

Of course, don't forget to curl your eyelashes and you're done for the eyes!

For the face, use Hera's designing face blusher in the color no.3 Chiffon Coral and lips are filled in with Hera's Rouge Holic Shine's studio beige.

Per usual, Jennie finished off the look with a one-shoulder top and earrings from Chanel!

The next is a simple everyday look in soft pink. This look doesn't require a lot of makeup as you can already see. A simple pink blush underneath your eyes and a neutral pink tone lipstick that matches your skin tone will do the trick!

Now for the clothes. Can you guess they are from? You guessed it! Her whole ensemble is from Chanel. Her shirt, skirt, and bag are all from Chanel. Her logo ribbed V neck shirt is $590 and her vintage skirt is around €350. They're not from this season's Ready to Wear collection so they are slightly harder to find.

The scrunchy on her wrist is from Slip and is priced at $39 and her shoes, even though not quite visible in the photo are from Dr. martens. She later wore this look to ICN airport and that's how I know. I promise I'm not just making this up. The shoes are 8054 Napa and is priced around $125.

So there you have it! How to get either one of these two contrasting looks!

Which one do you prefer?

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

