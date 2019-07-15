1 읽는 중

BREAKING: BTS Confirms 3 Extended Days of Their SPEAK YOURSELF Tour in Seoul!

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS is officially ending their long held world tour with 3 more days of concerts in Seoul, Korea.

Who's ready to go to the concert!

BTS announced the tour dates of Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final] on their social media today. It will be held in October 26th, 27th and 29th in Seoul Olympic Stadium.

Up until now BTS has been to the US, Canada, UK, France, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and so much more, with 62 concerts starting from August 2018 with the Love Yourself tour until October 2019.

Along the way, they have broke many records as a Korean artists.

Last year in October they became the first Koreans to have their own concert in New York Citi Field. Also, they were the first to open a concert in the Wembley Stadium as well as the first non-British artist ever to sell out all the tickets. Their additional concert in Saudi Arabia makes them the first foreign singers to perform in a stadium.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

