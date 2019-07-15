1 읽는 중

사회

PHOTOS: BTS's Visuals Overworking During their Shizuoka Concert

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS successfully finished their concert in Japan last weekend, July 13th to 14th. As it was supposed to be the last stop of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour (which is now extended until October in Saudi Arabia), fans' anticipation was at its peak. I mean, just look at the endless line of ARMYs waiting to buy their merch!

We have been blessed by their unearthly visuals

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

And of course, no matter how high expectations were, BTS simply ripped the stage. Here are the carefully selected moments of BTS's shining visuals.

1. JUNGKOOK, Prince of Busan

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Rain is not a problem for JUNGKOOK. Rather, it makes everything at least ten times better. The wet curly hair makes him look like an anime character who came out from a comic book.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

"Shizuoka was so much fun thanks to you guys. I had a really good time today. Thank you for giving much such great memories, and I'll come back one day as sexy JUNGKOOK."

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

2. 2 Different Sides of JIN

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Mr.Worldwide Handsome's self-dyed hair turns out to be a stroke of a genius. The pink blotchy shirt and pink glittered microphone and earbud becomes unseen next to that brilliant face.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

How can a man be so cute and sexy at the same time?

3. V's Visuals Overworking

And don't even get me started on V. I mean, how does he look so perfect in every possible angle? He looks more like a figurine than an actual figurine!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Their visuals are working so hard! They really need some rest.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

