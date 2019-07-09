1 읽는 중

Is BTS Having Another Concert in October?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BigHit responded to rumors of BTS having another concert on October in Korea.

BigHit responded, "We will announce the artists' schedule after it is settled"...

BTS's world tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself was supposed to come to an end next week in Shizuoka, Japan. But industry insiders reported that they are extending their world tour and the final stop will be in Seoul, Korea at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

According to sources, BigHit is currently deciding on how many dates they are to perform in Korea and that they are fixing other schedules to fix the date for the concert. Also, it is said that they are to visit other countries as well before the concert in Korea.

BigHit Entertainment responded to these rumors shortly by saying, "We will announce the artists' schedule after it is settled".

What do you think of this non-affirmative, nor affirmative response? Do you think we will get a chance to see them again in October?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

