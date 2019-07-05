The Only Time Jin Lost Confidence in His Looks

Mr.Worldwide Handsome knows exactly how beautiful and flawless he is. He constantly shows that he perfectly understands his handsome looks and is not afraid to say that he is.

It's hard to believe that someone like Jin would be embarrassed by his looks

Q: What comes into your mind when you see yourself in the mirror right after taking a shower?

A: 'Woah, this face is..woah'

This is his way of explaining how Nasi Goreng, Indonesian fried rice, tastes like. "This is called Nasi Goreng and I always have this when I stay at this hotel. This is very...um... To compare it to visuals, this dish would be my face. It's that good."

"Ever since I named myself 'worldwide handsome', that is the most frequent thing I've heard from ARMYs. I think it's a very well made nickname."

However on rare occasions, even he sometimes shows lack of confidence in his looks.

When he first cut his bangs very short, also known as choppy bangs, he couldn't even look at the camera properly.

Blowing kisses to the camera is Jin's signature pose, but with choppy bangs, he just couldn't! Even though the members cheered him on, he kept rubbing his bangs as if it would suddenly grow out.

After some time when he grew his hair back, he reminisced over the time he had such short bangs.

"I think it's time to cut my hair again. Choppy bangs... Honestly, it was kinda cute. But when I saw the thumbnail of the Bon Voyage episode where I had the hair...Yeah...To be honest I was deeply embarrassed with my face. I always had such confidence in my looks."

But soon after he got choppy bangs once again.

"I lost a lot of weight recently and my confidence were so high, that I decided to go again with the choppy bangs to keep me from getting too egoistic. Of course I will be handsome even in this hair style. I used to hate this style but now that I lost weight, my looks aren't that bad.

But as soon as he finished his sentence he confessed, "To be honest, I don't have that much confidence. That's why I have this filtered camera and sunlight."

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

